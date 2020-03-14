Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 490 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 500.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.73. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a market cap of $643.87 million and a P/E ratio of 38.58.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

