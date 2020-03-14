LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 195,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,940,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 48,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

