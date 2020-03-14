LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

LGIH stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

