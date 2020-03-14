Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 206.26 ($2.71), with a volume of 2759000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.90).

Specifically, insider John Kingman purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.80 ($3.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.98. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

