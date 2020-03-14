Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Learning Technologies Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

