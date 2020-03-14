Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. Lear has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $159.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

