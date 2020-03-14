Larry Glenn Lipman Purchases 50,000 Shares of Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) Stock

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) insider Larry Glenn Lipman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.09. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. Safestay PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Safestay from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

