Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.58% of Lakeland Financial worth $57,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 438,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 205,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,135.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,310 and sold 15,068 shares valued at $724,098. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.