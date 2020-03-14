Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

