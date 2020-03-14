La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LJPC. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

LJPC stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 505.37% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. On average, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

