Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

KFY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

