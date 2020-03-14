Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.