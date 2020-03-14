Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

