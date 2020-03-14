Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Kin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $32,591.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, COSS, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Kin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112087 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, COSS, OTCBTC, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, Stellarport, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

