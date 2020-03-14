Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.15. The company has a market cap of $118.07 million and a P/E ratio of -38.89. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kin and Carta’s payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

