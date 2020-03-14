Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Raised to GBX 110

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

LON KIE opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.02.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

