Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,339 ($17.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,503.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,387.09. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $874.00 million and a P/E ratio of 64.38.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

