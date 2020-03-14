Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of KEL opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

