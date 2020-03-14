JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Target Price to $51.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yandex by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after buying an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

