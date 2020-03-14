JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Target Price to GBX 66

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 66 ($0.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

AAF stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Wednesday. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.46.

In related news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,886,000 ($3,796,369.38). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,135,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,402,480.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.