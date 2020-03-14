JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 210

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.50 ($2.77).

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 127.66 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.21.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

