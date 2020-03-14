JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.