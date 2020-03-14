JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.17.
Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $123.44.
In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
