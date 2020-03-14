JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,253.50 ($29.64).

IMB opened at GBX 1,378.60 ($18.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,852.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,527.40 ($20.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

