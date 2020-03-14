JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.76 ($72.98).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €37.66 ($43.79) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.