Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Joint has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,342 shares of company stock worth $1,493,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

