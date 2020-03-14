John P. Hester Purchases 2,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,016,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,228,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

