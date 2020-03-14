John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 555 ($7.30).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

