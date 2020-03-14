Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 21.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

