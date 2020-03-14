Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Taubman Centers, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE TCO opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

