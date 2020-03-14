Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Highwoods Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

