Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Expedia Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

