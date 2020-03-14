Jefferies Financial Group Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 100

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNA. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 88.58 ($1.17).

CNA stock opened at GBX 43.32 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 54.26 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.20 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.49.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

