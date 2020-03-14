Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $55.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.