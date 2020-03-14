Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastgroup Properties Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

