Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,357,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,611.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

