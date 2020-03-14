Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

