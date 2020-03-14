Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.62 EPS

Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 35.82 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.62 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:JIM opened at GBX 444 ($5.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.59. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 518.99 ($6.83). The firm has a market cap of $48.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

