James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE:JHX opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $616.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.