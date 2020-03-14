Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.