Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

