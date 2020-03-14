Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

IVH opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.23.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

