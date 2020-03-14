iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

