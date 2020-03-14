iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

