Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

