Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,628% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

