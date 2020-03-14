IQE (LON:IQE) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 74.60 ($0.98).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 33.16 ($0.44) on Tuesday. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $264.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.42.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.