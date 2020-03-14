Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

IOM opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.66. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 409 ($5.38).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

