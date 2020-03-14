Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

