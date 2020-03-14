Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.57

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 58622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

