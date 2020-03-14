Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $261.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.74.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.