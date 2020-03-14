inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $839,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of inTEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

INTT opened at $2.56 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

